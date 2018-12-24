Chris JansonBorn 2 April 1986
Chris Janson
1986-04-02
Chris Janson Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Pierre Janson (born April 2, 1986) is an American country music singer and songwriter. Janson has recorded two full-length albums, Buy Me a Boat and Everybody, through Warner Bros. Records Nashville, along with one extended play each for Bigger Picture Music Group, Columbia Records, and Warner Bros. Nashville. He has charted eight singles on Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay, with three top ten hits on the latter in "Buy Me a Boat", "Fix a Drink", and "Drunk Girl". In addition to his own material, Janson has performed on albums by Holly Williams and Lee Brice, and has co-written singles for Tim McGraw, LoCash, and Randy Houser.
Chris Janson Tracks
It Is Christmas
Chris Janson
It Is Christmas
It Is Christmas
Holdin' Her
Chris Janson
Holdin' Her
Holdin' Her
Drunk Girl
Chris Janson
Drunk Girl
Drunk Girl
Redneck Life
Chris Janson
Redneck Life
Redneck Life
Buy Me a Boat
Chris Janson
Buy Me a Boat
Buy Me a Boat
A Love I Think Will Last
Holly Williams
A Love I Think Will Last
A Love I Think Will Last
Fix A Drink
Chris Janson
Fix A Drink
Fix A Drink
Who's Your Farmer
Chris Janson
Who's Your Farmer
Who's Your Farmer
