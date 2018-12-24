Christopher Pierre Janson (born April 2, 1986) is an American country music singer and songwriter. Janson has recorded two full-length albums, Buy Me a Boat and Everybody, through Warner Bros. Records Nashville, along with one extended play each for Bigger Picture Music Group, Columbia Records, and Warner Bros. Nashville. He has charted eight singles on Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay, with three top ten hits on the latter in "Buy Me a Boat", "Fix a Drink", and "Drunk Girl". In addition to his own material, Janson has performed on albums by Holly Williams and Lee Brice, and has co-written singles for Tim McGraw, LoCash, and Randy Houser.