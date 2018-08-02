Shannon McNallyBorn 17 March 1973
Shannon McNally
Shannon Maureen McNally (born March 17, 1973) is an American singer and songwriter.
I Went to the Well
Prayer in Open D
It Makes no Difference
Black Haired Boy
Banshee Moan
