Wu-Tang Clan Biography (Wikipedia)
Wu-Tang Clan is an American hip hop group from Staten Island, New York City, originally composed of East Coast rappers RZA, GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God and Masta Killa. Longtime collaborator Cappadonna became an official member in 2007. Wu-Tang Clan are regarded as one of the most influential hip-hop groups of all time.
Wu-Tang Clan has released four gold and platinum studio albums. Their 1993 debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), is considered one of the greatest albums in hip hop history. The group has introduced and launched the careers of a number of affiliated artists and groups, collectively known as the Wu-Tang Killa Bees. In 2008, About ranked them "the No. 1 greatest hip hop group of all time". Kris Ex of Rolling Stone called Wu-Tang Clan "the best rap group ever". In 2004, NME hailed them as one of the most influential groups of the last ten years.
- “It went on to become one of our biggest songs” – Wu-Tang’s RZA talks about the making of C.R.E.A.M.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05xd0y6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05xd0y6.jpg2018-02-07T12:10:00.000ZRZA talks about the inspiration behind the track that changed the game for the Wu-Tang Clan.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05xcwrs
- Wu Tang Clan (RZA, William Burke IV & Mathematics) - Fire In The Boothhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05lggxk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05lggxk.jpg2017-10-30T15:03:00.000ZWu Tang Clan in the studio with Charlie Sloth.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05lfxm1
- How do you prepare to produce a Wu-Tang Clan album?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05lgswc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05lgswc.jpg2017-10-28T21:00:00.000ZMathematics and RZA on the creation of The Saga Continues.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05lgp18
