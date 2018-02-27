The Other Half’60s San Francisco psychedelic rock band. Formed 1966. Disbanded 1968
The Other Half
1966
For the Canadian 2000s tour band, see: Leslie Carter.
The Other Half was an American psychedelic garage rock band, based in San Francisco, and active in the mid-to-late 1960s. The band gained interest after one of the Nuggets compilations in the 1980s included their single, "Mr. Pharmacist".
