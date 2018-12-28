Sydney Symphony OrchestraFormed 1932
Sydney Symphony Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02wwftc.jpg
1932
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0fe841c1-977d-4455-9a85-d7a312fd640d
Biography
The Sydney Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is an Australian symphony orchestra that was initially formed in 1908. Since its opening in 1973, the Sydney Opera House has been its home concert hall. The orchestra's current chief conductor is David Robertson.
Piano Quartet in G minor (Op.25) orch. Schoenberg
Johannes Brahms
Last played on
Pelleas und Melisande (Op.5) (1902-03)
Arnold Schoenberg
Last played on
Hungarian Dance No.5 [version for orchestra, orig. for piano duet]
Johannes Brahms
Last played on
Sinfonia Concertante
William Lovelock
Conductor
Last played on
Mass (Op.123) in D major "Missa solemnis"
Ludwig van Beethoven
Choir
Last played on
Prelude and fugue in E flat major BWV.552 (St Anne), orch. Schoenberg
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
Duende
Chick Corea
Last played on
Three Gymnopedies
Peggy Glanville-Hicks
Last played on
Overture to an Italian Comedy
Arthur Benjamin
Last played on
Bolero
Maurice Ravel
Last played on
Chorale Prelude (BWV.654) orch. Schoenberg
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
Chorale Prelude: Komm, Gott Schopfer, heiliger Geist, BWV 631 [orig for organ]
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
Concertino for double string orchestra (Op.47)
Sir Eugene Goossens
Last played on
Pas de dix; Pas de deux
Ludwig Minkus
Last played on
Symphony in D minor, 'Youth'
Sergei Rachmaninov
Last played on
Polovtsian dances from 'Prince Igor'
Alexander Borodin
Last played on
Vocalise, Op 34 No 14
Sergei Rachmaninov
Last played on
Valse-Scherzo in C major, Op 34
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Last played on
Espana
Emmanuel Chabrier
Last played on
Inflight Entertainment: Beat Girl (3rd mvt.)
Graeme Koehne
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony No 8 in F major, Op 93 (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Chorale-Prelude 'Schmücke dich, O liebe Seele', BWV 654 orch Schoenberg
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
Violin Concerto in E major, RV 269, 'Spring'
Antonio Vivaldi
Last played on
The Firebird (Finale)
Igor Stravinsky
Last played on
Violin Concerto in D major, Op 35 - 3rd movement; Finale
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Last played on
