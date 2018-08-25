AntiloopFormed 1994. Disbanded 2002
Antiloop
1994
Antiloop Biography (Wikipedia)
Antiloop were a Swedish electronic music band, formed in Lidingö in 1994 by David Westerlund and Robin Söderman. They won two Swedish Grammis Awards and six Swedish Dance Music Awards.
Antiloop Tracks
Beauty and The Beast (96 remix)
Talkin' Love With Nature
Talkin' Love With Nature
In My Mind (Scope DJ Bootleg)
