Marshall Hain were a British pop-rock duo, well known for their 1978 hit "Dancing In The City", a UK No. 3 single in the UK Singles Chart in the summer of 1978.

The duo comprised keyboard player Julian Marshall and vocalist and bass player Kit Hain, who met while pupils at Dartington Hall School.

"Dancing In The City", written by both members of the duo, was also a hit in Europe as well in as Australia, where it spent 24 weeks in the Australian Charts during August through to December 1978, peaking at No.3. In the United States the song reached No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the winter of early 1979. "Dancing in the City" also climbed to the top of the South African singles charts that same year, receiving extensive airplay and was included on Vol 5 of the long-running compilation album series Pop Shop.[citation needed]

They followed this up with the ballad "Coming Home", which reached No. 39 in the UK Singles Chart later that year. Both singles were on the Harvest record label. "Coming Home" was backed by strings and fretless bass, and they released an unsuccessful album entitled Free Ride. In 1979 they called it quits.