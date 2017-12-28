Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir
Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0fe2a447-5ca0-4a50-b4ef-9997e7a55aa1
Biography (Wikipedia)
Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir (a.k.a. Kría Brekkan, born 5 January 1982) is an Icelandic vocalist and classically trained multi-instrumentalist. She is best known as a former frontwoman of múm, and later on for collaborating with former husband David Portner as Avey Tare & Kría Brekkan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Clay And Vapour
Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir
Clay And Vapour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clay And Vapour
Last played on
Howl: Ancience Unborn
Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir
Howl: Ancience Unborn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Howl: Ancience Unborn
Last played on
Playlists featuring Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir
Back to artist