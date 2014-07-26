Aaron Zigman (born January 6, 1963) is a classically-trained American composer, producer, arranger, songwriter, and musician who has scored music for films, including The Notebook, The Company Men, Bridge to Terabithia, John Q., The Proposal, Flicka, For Colored Girls, Flash of Genius, Sex & the City, Alpha Dog, and Escape from Planet Earth. Zigman has also written, arranged and produced over 50 hit albums and/or co-written songs with legendary and contemporary artists including Quincy Jones, Christina Aguilera, Phil Collins, John Legend, Dione Warwick, Ray Charles, Natalie Cole, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Seal, and many others.