Audra Mae is an American singer and songwriter from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, born on February 20, 1984. She is the great-great-niece of Judy Garland, and a great granddaughter of Garland's sister Jimmie. Since arriving in California in 2007, she has signed a publishing deal with Warner/Chappell, and sang Bob Dylan's "Forever Young" on the television series Sons of Anarchy. In 2009, she signed to Los Angeles based indie label SideOneDummy Records.