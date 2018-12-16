Audra MaeBorn 20 February 1984
Audra Mae
1984-02-20
Audra Mae Biography (Wikipedia)
Audra Mae is an American singer and songwriter from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, born on February 20, 1984. She is the great-great-niece of Judy Garland, and a great granddaughter of Garland's sister Jimmie. Since arriving in California in 2007, she has signed a publishing deal with Warner/Chappell, and sang Bob Dylan's "Forever Young" on the television series Sons of Anarchy. In 2009, she signed to Los Angeles based indie label SideOneDummy Records.
Audra Mae Tracks
Forever Young
Audra Mae
Forever Young
Forever Young
Last played on
The Happiest Lamb
Audra Mae
The Happiest Lamb
The Happiest Lamb
Last played on
Some Lovers
Audra Mae
Some Lovers
Some Lovers
Last played on
Forever Young
Audra Mae
Forever Young
Forever Young
Last played on
Jebediah Moonshine's Friday Night Shack Party
Audra Mae
Jebediah Moonshine's Friday Night Shack Party
I Got You
The White Buffalo
I Got You
I Got You
Last played on
Ne'er Do Wells
Audra Mae
Ne'er Do Wells
Ne'er Do Wells
Last played on
Little Red Wagon
Audra Mae
Little Red Wagon
Little Red Wagon
Last played on
My Friend The Devil
Audra Mae
My Friend The Devil
My Friend The Devil
Last played on
The River
Audra Mae
The River
The River
Last played on
Eli The Barrowboy
Audra Mae
Eli The Barrowboy
Eli The Barrowboy
Last played on
One Silver Dollar
Audra Mae
One Silver Dollar
One Silver Dollar
Last played on
