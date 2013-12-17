Dorit Chrysler, née Dorit Kreisler, is an Austrian born thereminist, composer, producer, and singer. She is the co-founder (with Suzanne Fiol and Rob Schwimmer) of the New York Theremin Society and started America's first school for theremin, "KidCoolThereminSchool". She has performed with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra and is featured on the soundtrack of the HBO documentary Going Clear. She has been commissioned for MoMA and the Venice Biennale. Promoting the use of theremin in contemporary music styles, she has collaborated with Lene Lovich, Dinosaur Jr., Marilyn Manson, Mercury Rev and Gordon Raphael of The Strokes, Electro Indigo, and Blonde Redhead. She has performed at Lincoln Center, Palais Tokyo, the Louisiana Museum, Coachella, Roskilde Festival, Konzerthaus in Vienna and CBGB.