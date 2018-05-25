Tony Jay (2 February 1933 – 13 August 2006) was an English actor, voice artist, and singer.

A former member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, he was known for his voice work in radio, animation, film, and video games. Jay was particularly well known for his distinctive baritone voice, which often led to him being cast in villainous roles. He was best known as the voice of Judge Claude Frollo in Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996), Megabyte in ReBoot (1994–2001), Shere Khan in The Jungle Book 2 and the TV series TaleSpin, and the Elder God (plus various other roles) in the Legacy of Kain series of video games.

Jay also made many distinguished on-screen appearances, including the role of Nigel St John on Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (1993–1995). He further made guest appearances on programs including The Golden Girls in 1987, Twin Peaks in 1990-91, and Night Court in 1991. His most prominent onscreen role, however, is that of Professor Werner in Twins (1988), the father figure/mentor to Arnold Schwarzenegger's protagonist, Julius Benedict.