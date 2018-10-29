Alexander BlokBorn 28 November 1880. Died 7 August 1921
Alexander Blok
1880-11-28
Alexander Blok Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Alexandrovich Blok (Russian: Алекса́ндр Алекса́ндрович Бло́к,; 28 November [O.S. 16 November] 1880 – 7 August 1921) was a Russian lyrical poet.
Alexander Blok Tracks
The King's Campaign
Dmitri Shostakovich
The King's Campaign
The King's Campaign
On the green bank (Night Clouds)
Georgy Sviridov
On the green bank (Night Clouds)
On the green bank (Night Clouds)
The Icon (Songs of troubled Times)
Georgy Sviridov
The Icon (Songs of troubled Times)
The Icon (Songs of troubled Times)
