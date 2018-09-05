Triple H ProductionsUK producers
Triple H Productions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0fdafc89-82e3-4a61-afa8-191c199f7e01
Triple H Productions Tracks
Sort by
Throw Up - Live at Glastonbury 2008
Triple H Productions
Throw Up - Live at Glastonbury 2008
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Throw Up - Live at Glastonbury 2008
Last played on
BuBuGaGa (Triple O Productions UK Remix) (feat. Moelogo & May7ven)
Mr. 2Kay
BuBuGaGa (Triple O Productions UK Remix) (feat. Moelogo & May7ven)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BuBuGaGa (Triple O Productions UK Remix) (feat. Moelogo & May7ven)
Performer
Featured Artist
Last played on
Burning Flame
Triple H Productions
Burning Flame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burning Flame
Last played on
Rising Deewar
Triple H Productions
Rising Deewar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rising Deewar
Last played on
Burning Flame (L-One Remix)
Triple H Productions
Burning Flame (L-One Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burning Flame (L-One Remix)
Last played on
Indian Tonic
Triple H Productions
Indian Tonic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Indian Tonic
Last played on
Burnign Flame (L-One Dub Mix)
Triple H Productions
Burnign Flame (L-One Dub Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burnign Flame (L-One Dub Mix)
Last played on
Burning Flame (L One dnb Remix)
Triple H Productions
Burning Flame (L One dnb Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burning Flame (L One dnb Remix)
Last played on
E6 Theme
Triple H Productions
E6 Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
E6 Theme
Last played on
Indian Tonic [DnB mix]
Triple H Productions
Indian Tonic [DnB mix]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Indian Tonic [DnB mix]
Last played on
Back to artist