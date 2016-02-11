XXYYXXOrlando, FL based beat producer Marcel Everett. Born 31 October 1995
XXYYXX
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03mtsr3.jpg
1995-10-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0fd82861-8184-4b6e-a6b1-f2093e2b3163
XXYYXX Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcel Everett (born October 31, 1995), better known as XXYYXX, is an electronic musician and record producer from Orlando, Florida, formerly signed to the label Relief in Abstract.
His style is likened to Clams Casino, Zomby, Burial, James Blake and The Weeknd. His musical influences include Lapalux, Star Slinger, Disclosure and Shlohmo.
XXYYXX Tracks
Wild
Troye Sivan
Wild
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg46m.jpglink
Wild
Last played on
Golden
DJ Textmeback & XXYYXX
Golden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtsr3.jpglink
Golden
Performer
Last played on
About You
XXYYXX
About You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtsr3.jpglink
About You
Last played on
TIED2U
XXYYXX
TIED2U
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtsr3.jpglink
TIED2U
Last played on
Set It Off (Sh-m's Bootleg)
XXYYXX
Set It Off (Sh-m's Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtsr3.jpglink
Set It Off (Sh-m's Bootleg)
Last played on
Alone
XXYYXX
Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtsr3.jpglink
Alone
Last played on
Love Isn't Made
XXYYXX
Love Isn't Made
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtsr3.jpglink
Love Isn't Made
Last played on
Never Leave
XXYYXX
Never Leave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtsr3.jpglink
Never Leave
Last played on
