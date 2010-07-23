Carl StoryBluegrass artist. Born 29 May 1916. Died 31 March 1995
Carl Story
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1916-05-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0fd56d07-d512-4830-9417-80e941cae7e2
Carl Story Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Story (May 29, 1916 - March 31, 1995) was an influential bluegrass musician and leader of his band the "Rambling Mountaineers". He was dubbed "The Father of Bluegrass Gospel Music" by the governor of Oklahoma.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carl Story Tracks
Sort by
No One Knew My Name
Carl Story
No One Knew My Name
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No One Knew My Name
Last played on
orange blossom special
Carl Story
orange blossom special
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
orange blossom special
Last played on
Bile Them Cabbage Down
Carl Story
Bile Them Cabbage Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bile Them Cabbage Down
Last played on
Carl Story Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist