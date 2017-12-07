Tap Tap
Tap Tap Biography (Wikipedia)
Tap Tap are a British band fronted by Thomas Sanders, former lead singer of Pete and the Pirates and current frontman of Teleman.
Tap Tap Tracks
Codeine
El Gusano
Feelin' Funny
Sky
Dirty Sky
Lying On A Bed Of Straw
On My Way - 6 Music Session 18/02/2010
Drink Like A Boy/I Am A Kite
Queen Of Hearts
Half Moon Street
Autumn & Tea
She Doesn't Belong To Me
