Tommy AllsupBorn 24 November 1931. Died 11 January 2017
Tommy Allsup
1931-11-24
Tommy Allsup Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Douglas Allsup (November 24, 1931 – January 11, 2017) was an American rockabilly and swing musician.
Tommy Allsup Tracks
GOTTA TRAVEL ON
That`ll be the day
Maybe baby
Heartbeat
FOOLS PARADISE
TRUE LOVE WAYS
It`s So Easy
HONKY TONK
TRUE LOVE WAYS (instrumental)
