Hui‐Ying Liu
1950
Hui‐Ying Liu Biography (Wikipedia)
Hui-Ying Liu-Tawaststjerna (劉慧瑛; born Taipei, 19 October 1950) is a Taiwan-born pianist resident in Finland. She has been a lecturer on piano performance at Sibelius Academy since 1985.
Hui‐Ying Liu Tracks
Ferruccio Busoni
2 Finnlandische Volksweisen (Finnish folksong arrangements) for 2 pianos (Op.27)
