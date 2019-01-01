DarinBorn 2 June 1987
Darin Biography (Wikipedia)
Darin Zanyar (born 2 June 1987), better known simply as Darin, is a Swedish singer and songwriter from Stockholm. He is one of Sweden's best-selling artists, with seven number one music albums.
