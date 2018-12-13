T.O.K.Formed 1996. Disbanded October 2015
1996
T.O.K. were a dancehall group from Kingston, Jamaica. The group consisted of Alistaire "Alex" McCalla, Roshaun "Bay-C" Clarke, Craig "Craigy T" Thompson, and Xavier "Flexx" Davidson. They started their band in 1996.
Described by The New York Times as "the world's greatest dancehall-reggae boy band", T.O.K. has been Jamaica's leading dancehall group for over a decade. They were best known for such hits as "Footprints", "Gal You Ah Lead", "Chi Chi Man", "Eagles Cry", "Guardian Angel", "Money 2 Burn", "She's Hot", "Hey Ladies", "The Voice" and "I Believe".
Diwali Riddim Medley
T.O.K.
Footprints (Drop Leaf Riddim)
T.O.K.
Gal U A Lead (Remix)
T.O.K.
Forensic Riddim Medley
Beenie Man
Seasons Riddim Medley
Sean Paul
Tears
Money 2 Burn
Whoa
Make Money (feat. T.O.K.)
Kassiano
Gallang Gal
Sexy Gal (feat. T.O.K.)
Desperado Riddim Medley
Eagles War
Badman ah Badman
T.O.K.
Hot-Ta-Dan (Tittsworth Ravin Refix) (feat. T.O.K)
Tittsworth
