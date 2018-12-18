Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5Colonel Mustard. Formed 2010
Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0fd01b4b-52aa-4751-a7a7-8afde2e32f18
Tracks
Sort by
We're All Gonna Have A Wonderful Christmas Time And We're All Gonna Pay It Off N
Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5
We're All Gonna Have A Wonderful Christmas Time And We're All Gonna Pay It Off N
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We're All Gonna Have A Wonderful Christmas Time...
Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5
We're All Gonna Have A Wonderful Christmas Time...
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist