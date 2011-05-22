Siegfried FietzBorn 25 May 1946
Siegfried Fietz
1946-05-25
Siegfried Fietz Biography
Siegfried Fietz (born 25 May 1946) is a German singer-songwriter, composer, music producer and sculptor. He is known for songs of the genre Neues Geistliches Lied, particularly his setting of Dietrich Bonhoeffer's poem "Von guten Mächten".
Von Guten Maechten
Siegfried Fietz
Von Guten Maechten
Von Guten Maechten
