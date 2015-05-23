Black RiotBorn 18 April 1967
Black Riot
1967-04-18
Black Riot was the name of an American band created by Todd Terry. The single "Warlock/A Day in the Life" was released on the Champion Records label, and entered the UK Singles Chart on 3 December 1988 (although "A Day in the Life" was not listed until 17 December). It reached a high of number 68, and remained in the chart for 5 weeks.
