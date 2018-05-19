Brandon JovanovichBorn 5 October 1970
Brandon Jovanovich
1970-10-05
Brandon Jovanovich Biography (Wikipedia)
Brandon Jovanovich is an American operatic tenor whose repertoire encompasses Wagner, Puccini, Strauss, Britten, and from early Baroque to world premiere operas. He is most known for his passionate portrayals of Slavic, French and German operas. His signature roles include Don José in Bizet's Carmen, B. F. Pinkerton in Puccini's Madama Butterfly, Cavaradossi in Puccini's Tosca, and the title role in Wagner's Lohengrin.
The 2007 Richard Tucker Award winner keeps a demanding schedule that sees him performing in both concerts and operas through the world.
Brandon Jovanovich Tracks
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 4
Dmitri Shostakovich
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 4
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 4
Orchestra
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 3
Dmitri Shostakovich
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 3
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 3
Orchestra
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 2
Dmitri Shostakovich
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 2
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 2
Orchestra
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 1
Dmitri Shostakovich
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 1
Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk: Act 1
Orchestra
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District: Act 4
Dmitri Shostakovich
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District: Act 4
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District: Act 4
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District: Act 3
Dmitri Shostakovich
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District: Act 3
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District: Act 3
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District: Act 2
Dmitri Shostakovich
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District: Act 2
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District: Act 2
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District: Act 1
Dmitri Shostakovich
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District: Act 1
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District: Act 1
Russalka
Antonín Dvořák
Russalka
Russalka
Gurrelieder - Part Three
Arnold Schoenberg
Gurrelieder - Part Three
Gurrelieder - Part Three
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season: Gurrelieder (with The Hallé)
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2017-06-04T11:44:33
4
Jun
2017
BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season: Gurrelieder (with The Hallé)
18:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
