Vijay Yesudas is an Indian film playback singer and occasional actor. He has sung over 300 film songs.

The son of acclaimed singer K. J. Yesudas, Vijay made his debut as a singer with the 2000 Malayalam film Millennium Stars, which had music composed by Vidyasagar. Vijay's known for his work predominantly in the South Indian film industry, especially Malayalam and Tamil films as well as in other Indian languages such as Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Vijay Yesudas won two Kerala State Film Awards for Best Singer for the songs "Kolakkuzhal Vili Ketto" in Nivedyam (2007), and "Akaleyo Nee" in Grandmaster (2012) and "Mazhakondu Mathram" in Spirit (2012). He has also won four Filmfare Awards for Best Singer and four SIIMA Awards for Best Male Playback Singer. He made foray into acting by playing the villain role in the Tamil film Maari (2015) and the lead role in the Tamil film Padaiveeran (2018).