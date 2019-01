Lumidee Cedeño (born October 13, 1984) is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. Cedeño was born in East Harlem, New York, where she was raised by her grandparents. She quickly rose to fame in 2003 with the release of her song "Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)", which reached the top ten in over ten countries and number one in several European countries.