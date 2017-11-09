Nick MovshonBorn 1982
Nick Movshon Biography (Wikipedia)
Nick Movshon (born 1982) is a bass guitarist, drummer and producer. He is best known for his work with British soul star Amy Winehouse, producer Mark Ronson, and as a member of The Arcs. Movshon has played with groups such as Brooklyn art-rockers TV on the Radio, the blues-rock duo The Black Keys, Afrobeat ensemble Antibalas Afrobeat Orchestra, hip-hop group The Wu Tang Clan, soul singer Charles Bradley, mixed-soul group Menahan Street Band, and soul-funk group Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings. The bass he is mostly known for using is a vintage Gibson Ripper. He is a frequent contributor to the recorded output of Brooklyn-based Truth and Soul Records, Dunham Records, and Daptone Records. He also played bass on the Bruno Mars song "Locked Out of Heaven". Movshon lives in New York City.
Nick Movshon Tracks
Sort by