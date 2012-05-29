Arif MardinBorn 15 March 1932. Died 25 June 2006
Arif Mardin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1932-03-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0fc2b542-ecff-48a1-9802-f789a147c1e0
Arif Mardin Biography (Wikipedia)
Arif Mardin (March 15, 1932 – June 25, 2006) was a Turkish-American music producer, who worked with hundreds of artists across many different styles of music, including jazz, rock, soul, disco and country. He worked at Atlantic Records for over 30 years, as producer, arranger, studio manager, and vice president, before moving to EMI and serving as vice president and general manager of Manhattan Records. His collaborations include working with Queen, the Bee Gees, Hall & Oates, Anita Baker, Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, Donny Hathaway & Roberta Flack, Bette Midler, Chaka Khan, Laura Nyro, Phil Collins, Daniel Rodriguez, and Norah Jones. Mardin was awarded eleven Grammy Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arif Mardin Tracks
Sort by
Sympathy For The Devil
Arif Mardin
Sympathy For The Devil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sympathy For The Devil
Last played on
Arif Mardin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist