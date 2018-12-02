Lynne RandellBorn 14 December 1949. Died 8 June 2007
Lynne Randell
1949-12-14
Lynne Randell Biography (Wikipedia)
Lynne Randell (born Lynne Randall, 14 December 1949 – 8 June 2007) was an English Australian pop singer. For three years in the mid-1960s she was Australia's most popular female performer and had hits with "Heart" and "Goin' Out of My Head" in 1966, and "Ciao Baby" in 1967. In 1967, Randell toured the United States with The Monkees and performed on-stage with support act Jimi Hendrix. She wrote for teen magazine, Go-Set, and television programme guide, TV Week. While on the US tour, Randell became addicted to methamphetamine, an addiction which she battled for most of her life.
Lynne Randell Tracks
Stranger in My Arms
Lynne Randell
Stranger in My Arms
Stranger in My Arms
Stranger In My Arms.
Lynne Randell
Stranger In My Arms.
Stranger In My Arms.
Ciao Baby
Lynne Randell
Ciao Baby
Ciao Baby
