Six60 Biography (Wikipedia)
Six60 is a five-piece New Zealand band that formed in 2008. Their self-titled debut album was released on 10 October 2011 on their own label Massive Entertainment. The album was produced and mixed by Tiki Taane and debuted at number one in the New Zealand charts and was certified gold within its first week of release Their first two singles "Rise Up 2.0" and "Don't Forget Your Roots" reached number one and number two respectively on the RIANZ singles chart and were both certified double and triple platinum.
Stay Together
Six60
Stay Together
Stay Together
Forever
Six60
Forever
Forever
