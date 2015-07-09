TriptychFrench producer Charles Michaud
Triptych
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0fc167ee-ddd2-4005-b896-cadb0e6c953a
Triptych Tracks
Sort by
Rise Ye Lazy Fellow
Triptych
Rise Ye Lazy Fellow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rise Ye Lazy Fellow
Last played on
The House on the Hill
Triptych
The House on the Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The House on the Hill
Last played on
The Girl From The Big House / Lady Washington
Triptych
The Girl From The Big House / Lady Washington
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O' Donnell's Hornpipe / Thomond Bridge
Triptych
O' Donnell's Hornpipe / Thomond Bridge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O' Donnell's Hornpipe / Thomond Bridge
Performer
Last played on
RISE YE LAZY FELLOW - NORTH HIGHLAND REEL #20/RISE YE LAZY FELLOW/SCOURIE'S REEL/CORADAVON LODGE
Triptych
RISE YE LAZY FELLOW - NORTH HIGHLAND REEL #20/RISE YE LAZY FELLOW/SCOURIE'S REEL/CORADAVON LODGE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Antoine's Jig #2 / The Jenever Jig / Antoine's Jig
Triptych
Antoine's Jig #2 / The Jenever Jig / Antoine's Jig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moving-on Song
Triptych
Moving-on Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moving-on Song
Last played on
Pay As You Go/Porst An Righ
Triptych
Pay As You Go/Porst An Righ
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pay As You Go/Porst An Righ
Last played on
The Guinea Hen / Galician March
Triptych
The Guinea Hen / Galician March
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Guinea Hen / Galician March
Last played on
Trad arr. Risk: Rise Ye Lazy Fellow
Triptych
Trad arr. Risk: Rise Ye Lazy Fellow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trad arr. Risk: Rise Ye Lazy Fellow
Last played on
Nansai Og Ni Obarlain
Triptych
Nansai Og Ni Obarlain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nansai Og Ni Obarlain
Last played on
Antoine's Set
Triptych
Antoine's Set
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Antoine's Set
Last played on
Triptych Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist