Grup Yorum is a Turkish band known for their political songwriting. Grup Yorum (Yorum means interpretation or comment in Turkish) has released twenty albums since 1987. Some of the group's concerts and albums were banned over the years, and some of the group members were allegedly arrested or tortured. Yorum remains popular and their albums continue to sell well in Turkey and internationally. Yorum has also given concerts in Germany, Austria, Australia, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, United Kingdom, Greece and Syria.

The group publishes an art, culture, literature, and music magazine entitled Tavir, sample issues of which are available on the group's official website, and several group members manage a cultural center in the Okmeydanı neighborhood of Istanbul called İdil Kültür Merkezi.