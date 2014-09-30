The Other Guys (TOG) is an all-male a cappella ensemble from the University of St Andrews, Scotland. The group was founded in 2004 and has been one of the groups responsible for the rise of collegiate a cappella in Scotland.

The group uploads their musical parody videos, to YouTube, including "Royal Romance", a tribute to the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton based upon Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance", and their follow-up video "St Andrews Girls", a cover of Katy Perry's "California Gurls", which was released in conjunction with a charity single raising money for Breast Cancer Care.. More recent parodies include charity single It's Raining Men (2014) and 24K Meghan (2018). The group competes nationally and has travelled internationally on several tours.