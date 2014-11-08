Robert ThomasTexas soul artist, "Salvation", "Soul of a Man"
Robert Thomas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0fbb1222-e499-46a7-a7b7-87e5bb03a660
Robert Thomas Tracks
Sort by
Salvation
Robert Thomas
Salvation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Salvation
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1971: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewwrzc
Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
1971-07-26T12:09:03
26
Jul
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 03
Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
Proms 1964: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebfrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1964-09-09T12:09:03
9
Sep
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1962: Prom 48
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e39fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1962-09-14T12:09:03
14
Sep
1962
Proms 1962: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1954: Prom 22
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehffhn
Royal Albert Hall
1954-08-18T12:09:03
18
Aug
1954
Proms 1954: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Winter Proms 1951–2: Prom 07
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehnnc8
Royal Albert Hall
1951-01-15T12:09:03
15
Jan
1951
Winter Proms 1951–2: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
Robert Thomas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist