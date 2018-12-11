Kaia Kater (b. Montreal, age 25) is a Canadian singer-songwriter, guitar, piano and banjo player. Kater was born in Montreal, where she spent her early childhood in Mile End. She also lived in Wakefield, Ottawa and Winnipeg before attending Davis & Elkins college in Elkins, West Virginia on a banjo scholarship. In Elkins, she also learned to flatfoot and deepened her knowledge of body percussion (hambone). Kaia's mother is from Quebec, and her father immigrated to Canada from Grenada as a teenager. Kaia's 2018 album, Grenades, explores her personal history, including the story of her father's childhood and journey to Canada.

Kaia's grew up spending significant time in the North American folk music community, attending festivals, camps and conferences frequently during her teen years. She released her first EP Old Soul in 2012, and her first full-length album Sorrow Bound in 2014.

In 2016, she won the "Pushing the Boundaries" award at the 12th Canadian Folk Music Awards for her third album, Nine Pin. The Guardian reviewed it as "tremendous" with four stars out of five. Rolling Stone noted Kater's mixture of traditional banjo playing and "sobering, honest lyrics exploring all-too-current themes including poverty and racism...a quiet, yet powerful storm", naming her a "need to know" artist of 2016. In 2018, Kaia announced that her fourth album Grenades would be released on Smithsonian Folkways Recordings outside of Canada, and in partnership with acronym Records in Canada.