Charles SteggallOrganist. Born 3 June 1826. Died 7 June 1905
Charles Steggall
1826-06-03
Charles Steggall Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles H. Steggall (3 June 1826 in London – 7 June 1905 in London) was an English hymnodist and composer.
Charles Steggall Tracks
Psalms 134 and 135
Choir
Last played on
