Dwight YoakamBorn 23 October 1956
Dwight Yoakam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdtl.jpg
1956-10-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0fb711af-c7ba-4bdc-b0b6-b8495fc0a590
Dwight Yoakam Biography (Wikipedia)
Dwight David Yoakam (born October 23, 1956) is an American singer-songwriter, musician and actor, known for his pioneering-style of country music. His popularity starting in the mid-1980s, Yoakam has recorded more than twenty albums and compilations, charted more than thirty singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, and sold more than 25 million records. He has recorded five Billboard #1 albums, twelve gold albums, and nine platinum albums, including the triple-platinum This Time. In addition to his many achievements in the performing arts, he is also the most frequent musical guest in the history of The Tonight Show.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dwight Yoakam Tracks
Sort by
Wichita Lineman
Dwight Yoakam
Wichita Lineman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Wichita Lineman
Last played on
Run Rudolph Run
Dwight Yoakam
Run Rudolph Run
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Run Rudolph Run
Last played on
Santa Claus Is Back In Town
Dwight Yoakam
Santa Claus Is Back In Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Santa Claus Is Back In Town
Last played on
Santa Can't Stay
Dwight Yoakam
Santa Can't Stay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Santa Can't Stay
Last played on
Turn it On, Turn It Up, Turn Me Loose
Dwight Yoakam
Turn it On, Turn It Up, Turn Me Loose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Turn it On, Turn It Up, Turn Me Loose
Last played on
A Thousand Miles from Nowhere
Dwight Yoakam
A Thousand Miles from Nowhere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
A Thousand Miles from Nowhere
Last played on
Pocket of a Clown
Dwight Yoakam
Pocket of a Clown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Pocket of a Clown
Last played on
Fast As You (Live at CMA Music Festival 2018)
Dierks Bentley
Fast As You (Live at CMA Music Festival 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Fast As You (Live at CMA Music Festival 2018)
Last played on
Don't Be Sad
Dwight Yoakam
Don't Be Sad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Don't Be Sad
Last played on
Guitars, Cadillacs
Dwight Yoakam
Guitars, Cadillacs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Guitars, Cadillacs
Last played on
Things We Said Today
Dwight Yoakam
Things We Said Today
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Things We Said Today
Last played on
These Arms
Dwight Yoakam
These Arms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
These Arms
Last played on
I want you to want me
Dwight Yoakam
I want you to want me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
I want you to want me
Last played on
Honky Tonk Man
Dwight Yoakam
Honky Tonk Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Honky Tonk Man
Last played on
Johnson's Love
Dwight Yoakam
Johnson's Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Johnson's Love
Last played on
Smoke Along The Track
Dwight Yoakam
Smoke Along The Track
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Smoke Along The Track
Last played on
Streets Of Bakersfield (feat. Dwight Yoakam)
Buck Owens
Streets Of Bakersfield (feat. Dwight Yoakam)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01yyqpk.jpglink
Streets Of Bakersfield (feat. Dwight Yoakam)
Last played on
Fast As You
Dwight Yoakam
Fast As You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Fast As You
Last played on
Baby Why Not
Dwight Yoakam
Baby Why Not
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Baby Why Not
This Much I Know
Dwight Yoakam
This Much I Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
This Much I Know
Gone (That'll Be Me)
Dwight Yoakam
Gone (That'll Be Me)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Gone (That'll Be Me)
Sorry You Asked?
Dwight Yoakam
Sorry You Asked?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Sorry You Asked?
The Heart That You Own
Dwight Yoakam
The Heart That You Own
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
The Heart That You Own
Last played on
Purple Rain
Dwight Yoakam
Purple Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Purple Rain
Last played on
Ring Of Fire
Dwight Yoakam
Ring Of Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Ring Of Fire
Last played on
Honky Tonk Man (Bob Harris Country session, 28.08.2014)
Dwight Yoakam
Honky Tonk Man (Bob Harris Country session, 28.08.2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Send a Message to My Heart
Dwight Yoakam
Send a Message to My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Send a Message to My Heart
Last played on
Home For Sale
Dwight Yoakam
Home For Sale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Home For Sale
Last played on
Heartaches By The Number
Dwight Yoakam
Heartaches By The Number
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Heartaches By The Number
Last played on
Pretty Horses
Dwight Yoakam
Pretty Horses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtl.jpglink
Pretty Horses
Last played on
Latest Dwight Yoakam News
Dwight Yoakam Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist