Healey WillanBorn 12 October 1880. Died 16 February 1968
Healey Willan
1880-10-12
Healey Willan Biography (Wikipedia)
James Healey Willan, CC (12 October 1880 – 16 February 1968) was an Anglo-Canadian organist and composer. He composed more than 800 works including operas, symphonies, chamber music, a concerto, and pieces for band, orchestra, organ, and piano. He is best known for his church music.
Healey Willan Tracks
Five Pieces [Fanfare; Prelude & Fughetta; Intermezzo; Scherzo; Finale Jubilante]
Te Deum Laudamus
Symphony No.2 in C minor (B.74)
How they so softly rest
Rise up, my love, my fair one
The Garden of Passion
Healey Willan: Introduction, Passacaglia and Fugue in E flat minor, B.149
Rise up my love
Centennial March (1967)
I beheld her, beautiful as a dove
