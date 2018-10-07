Ned WashingtonBorn 15 August 1901. Died 20 December 1976
1901-08-15
Ned Washington (August 15, 1901 – December 20, 1976) was an American lyricist born in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Stella By Starlight
link
When You Wish Upon A Star
link
Rawhide ('Rollin') theme song from the TV show Rawhide
link
'Do Not Forsake Me, O My Darlin' from the film High Noon (1952)
link
On Green Dolphin Street
link
I've Got No Strings
link
Hi-Diddle-Dee-Dee
link
Little Wooden Head
link
I'm Getting Sentimental Over You
link
On Green Dolphin Street
Miles Davis, Julian Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane,, Bill Evans, Paul Chambers,Jimmy Cobb, Bronisław Kaper & Ned Washington
link
The High and the Mighty
link
The 3:10 To Yuma
link
