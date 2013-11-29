Sam Roberts Band
Sam Roberts (born October 2, 1974) is a Canadian rock singer-songwriter who has released six albums and has been signed to Universal (Canada) since 2002. His debut EP The Inhuman Condition, reached the Canadian charts in 2002. He is backed up by the Sam Roberts Band when performing live.
We’re All In This Together (Andrew Weatherall Remix)
Let It In (Grandtheft Remix)
