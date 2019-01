Sam Roberts (born October 2, 1974) is a Canadian rock singer-songwriter who has released six albums and has been signed to Universal (Canada) since 2002. His debut EP The Inhuman Condition, reached the Canadian charts in 2002. He is backed up by the Sam Roberts Band when performing live.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia