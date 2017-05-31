YggBlack metal band from Ukraine. Formed 2010
Ygg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0fb07f6d-b59c-4065-a02d-1b658c2acba7
Ygg Tracks
Sort by
Ic3s
Ygg
Ic3s
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ic3s
Last played on
Bad
YGG
Bad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtp3t.jpglink
Bad
Last played on
Don?t Talk Like That Instrumental
Ygg
Don?t Talk Like That Instrumental
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don?t Talk Like That Instrumental
Last played on
Bad Instrumental
YGG
Bad Instrumental
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtp3t.jpglink
Bad Instrumental
Last played on
Bad Instru
YGG
Bad Instru
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtp3t.jpglink
Bad Instru
Last played on
Ygg Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist