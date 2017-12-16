René KolloBorn 20 November 1937
René Kollo
René Kollo Biography (Wikipedia)
René Kollo (born 20 November 1937) is a German tenor, especially known for his Wagnerian parts. In addition to Heldentenor roles, he performed in a wide variety of operas and operettas during his career. Kollo also made several operatic recordings.
Tristan und Isolde (Act 1, Prelude)
Richard Wagner
Parsifal, Act III: 'Nur eine Waffe taugt'
Richard Wagner
Die Walkure [part 2 Of 'Der Ring Des Nibelungen'] - Act 1, Scene 3
Richard Wagner
Tristan und Isolde (conclusion of Love duet from Act II)
Richard Wagner
Missa Solemnis (Agnus Dei)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Choir
O SINK HERNIEDER, Nacht der Liebe from Tristan Und Isolde
Richard Wagner
Der Freischutz - Opera In 3 Acts J.277 - extract act 3
Carl Maria von Weber
Choir
Symphony no. 8 (Symphony of a thousand) for soloists, choruses and orchestra
Gustav Mahler
