Car Seat Headrest is an American indie rock band originally from Leesburg, Virginia, and currently located in Seattle, Washington. The band consists of Will Toledo (vocals, guitar, piano), Ethan Ives (guitar, bass, backing vocals), Seth Dalby (bass), and Andrew Katz (drums, percussion). Beginning as a solo recording project by Toledo in 2010, Car Seat Headrest self-released 12 albums on the music platform Bandcamp, before signing to Matador Records in 2015. Car Seat Headrest began touring in 2016 as a full band, presenting material from their album Teens of Denial. Toledo's work is notable for its large online cult following, and the group has received attention from publications including Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker and Paste, amongst others.