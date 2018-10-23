David Knopfler (born 27 December 1952) is a British singer-songwriter, guitarist, pianist, record producer, poet, and author. He is the younger brother of guitarist Mark Knopfler.

He is a co-founder of the rock band Dire Straits, with whom he spent three years. After quitting the band, Knopfler embarked upon a solo career as a recording artist. Knopfler initially created smaller record labels, publishing companies, and indie labels.

Knopfler has encouraged the advent of online purchasing music since 1995, although he concedes the necessity for other avenues of the distribution and sale of recorded music.

His book Bluffers Guide to the Rock Music Business was published in 1996. His anthology of poetry "Bloodstones and Rhythmic Beasts" was published 2005.