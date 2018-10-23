David KnopflerBorn 27 December 1952
David Knopfler Biography (Wikipedia)
David Knopfler (born 27 December 1952) is a British singer-songwriter, guitarist, pianist, record producer, poet, and author. He is the younger brother of guitarist Mark Knopfler.
He is a co-founder of the rock band Dire Straits, with whom he spent three years. After quitting the band, Knopfler embarked upon a solo career as a recording artist. Knopfler initially created smaller record labels, publishing companies, and indie labels.
Knopfler has encouraged the advent of online purchasing music since 1995, although he concedes the necessity for other avenues of the distribution and sale of recorded music.
His book Bluffers Guide to the Rock Music Business was published in 1996. His anthology of poetry "Bloodstones and Rhythmic Beasts" was published 2005.
- Who has the best Bruce Springsteen story?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x1z1g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x1z1g.jpg2017-03-19T17:05:00.000ZJohnnie and David Knopfler share Bruce Springsteen stories.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04x1wmf
Who has the best Bruce Springsteen story?
David Knopfler Tracks
Sort by
Sultans of Swing
Love Knows
Soul Kissing
David Knopfler Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Mark Knopfler talks about his lyricism and new music
-
Chris Rea performs Two Lost Souls
-
Chris Rea performs Stainsby Girls
-
Chris Rea covers Ain't No Sunshine
-
Mark Knopfler describes which track has a special moment on stage
-
John Illsley - My 70s
-
John Illsley performs live in session!
-
Will Dire Straits get back together?
-
Mark Knopfler inducted into Singers Hall of Fame
-
Chris Rea enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame