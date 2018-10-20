Bonnie Legend McKee (born January 20, 1984) is an American singer and songwriter. Her debut album, Trouble, was released in September 2004 under Reprise Records. After being dropped by Reprise several years after its release, McKee had taken a musical hiatus before establishing a name for herself as a songwriter. McKee has written 10 singles that have reached number one in the United States or the United Kingdom, which have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide combined. After sometime of focusing on songwriting, McKee released "American Girl" in July 2013.

McKee is particularly known for collaborating with pop singer Katy Perry, and the duo has written the hits "California Gurls," "Teenage Dream," "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)," "Part of Me," "Wide Awake," and "Roar" together. McKee also co-wrote "Dynamite" by Taio Cruz, which became the second-best selling song by a British artist in the digital era. McKee also co-wrote other hits such as "Hold It Against Me" by Britney Spears and "C'Mon" by Kesha, and has also written for Cher, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, and Adam Lambert.