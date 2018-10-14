The Rockin' Vickers were an English rock and roll band from Blackpool active from 1963 to 1967. They toured the UK and continental Europe and released a few singles during their existence, but are best-remembered for launching the career of Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, then known as Ian Willis, who later was a member of Hawkwind and more famously founded Motörhead.

They were originally called Rev Black and the Rockin' Vicars, then abbreviated to the Rockin' Vicars, but in order to have a chance to get more gigs or even a record contract, they changed their name to "Rockin' Vickers". Their last single "Dandy", a cover of the Kinks song, was produced by Shel Talmy.