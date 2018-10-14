The Rockin' VickersFormed 1963. Disbanded 1967
The Rockin' Vickers
1963
The Rockin' Vickers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rockin' Vickers were an English rock and roll band from Blackpool active from 1963 to 1967. They toured the UK and continental Europe and released a few singles during their existence, but are best-remembered for launching the career of Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, then known as Ian Willis, who later was a member of Hawkwind and more famously founded Motörhead.
They were originally called Rev Black and the Rockin' Vicars, then abbreviated to the Rockin' Vicars, but in order to have a chance to get more gigs or even a record contract, they changed their name to "Rockin' Vickers". Their last single "Dandy", a cover of the Kinks song, was produced by Shel Talmy.
The Rockin' Vickers Tracks
Dandy
The Rockin' Vickers
Dandy
Dandy
I Don't Need Your Kind
The Rockin' Vickers
I Don't Need Your Kind
I Don't Need Your Kind
It's Alright
The Rockin' Vickers
It's Alright
It's Alright
The Rockin' Vickers Links
