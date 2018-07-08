Roberto AbbadoBorn 30 December 1954
Roberto Abbado
Roberto Abbado Biography
Roberto Abbado (born 30 December 1954, Milan) is an Italian opera and symphonic music conductor. Currently he is Artistic Partner of The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra. In 2015 he has been appointed Music Director of Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia in Valencia, Spain. From 2018 he's Music Director of the Festival Verdi in Parma. Previously he held the position of Chief Conductor of Münchner Rundfunkorchester (Munich Radio Orchestra).
Roberto Abbado Tracks
Nessun Dorma (Turandot)
Giacomo Puccini
Nessun Dorma (Turandot)
Nessun Dorma (Turandot)
Ah! Un foco insolito
Gaetano Donizetti
Ah! Un foco insolito
Ah! Un foco insolito
Reine! Je serai reine! (Henry VIII, Act 2)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Reine! Je serai reine! (Henry VIII, Act 2)
Reine! Je serai reine! (Henry VIII, Act 2)
Au mont Ida (La belle Hélène)
Jacques Offenbach
Au mont Ida (La belle Hélène)
Au mont Ida (La belle Hélène)
Orchestra
Ah come nascondere (La donna del lago)
Gioachino Rossini
Ah come nascondere (La donna del lago)
Ah come nascondere (La donna del lago)
Orchestra
Ah! Quell plaisir d'etre soldat
François‐Adrien Boïeldieu
Ah! Quell plaisir d’etre soldat
Ah! Quell plaisir d’etre soldat
La Belle Helene - operetta in 3 acts
Jacques Offenbach
La Belle Helene - operetta in 3 acts
La Belle Helene - operetta in 3 acts
