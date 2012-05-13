Tommy SeebachDanish singer, composer, organist, pianist and producer. Born 14 September 1949. Died 31 March 2003
Tommy Seebach
1949-09-14
Tommy Seebach Biography (Wikipedia)
Tommy Seebach (14 September 1949 – 31 March 2003), born Tommy Seebach Mortensen in Copenhagen, Denmark, was a popular Danish singer, composer, organist, pianist and producer. He is best known as front man of Sir Henry and his Butlers and for numerous contributions to the Danish qualifier for the Eurovision song contest, the Dansk Melodi Grand Prix, which he won three times. He was the father of songwriter/producer Nicolai Seebach and singer/songwriter/producer Rasmus Seebach.
