Derek Reginald Lamb (1936 – 5 November 2005) was a British animation filmmaker and producer. While serving as executive producer of the National Film Board of Canada's English Animation Studio from 1976 to 1982, he produced the Oscar-winner Special Delivery, directed by John Weldon and Eunice Macaulay, and produced and scripted Eugene Fedorenko's Every Child. He also created numerous animated sketches for Sesame Street, sometimes in collaboration with John Canemaker.

In 1983, Derek and a former wife, animator Janet Perlman, formed an independent production company. Among their productions was the Sports Cartoon series, which aired on Nickelodeon in the United States. Lamb and Fedorenko collaborated on the first animation sequences for an IMAX film, Skyward, first presented at Expo '85 in Tsukuba, Ibaraki, Japan.

With Fedorenko and Perlman, Lamb created the animated title sequence of the PBS series Mystery! based on the art of Edward Gorey, and a series of network ID's for YTV in 1991.